Archery UK’s Big Weekend comes to the Greenlaw

Archery GB’s Big Weekend comes to Stewartry Rugby Club at Greenlaw. Budding bowmen and aspiring archers are invited to try out archery with Threave Bowmen, on Saturday 17 June between 1.30pm and 4.30pm – even if they have never picked up a bow and arrow before.

Archery GB’s Big Weekend, in association with Foresters Friendly Society, will see around 90 clubs across the country open their doors to potential archers. With around 6,000 members of the public set to take part and around 35,000 arrows to be shot in total, it is going to be a massive and exciting UK wide event. Not only will visitors be able to try out a new sport, they will also have the opportunity to meet new friends – at each event there will be plenty of current club members to lend a hand and chat about how they got started in archery.

Threave Bowmen is no exception, it has 27 members, young and old, who take part in archery on a weekly basis. In summer you can find us on Thursday evenings at Stewartry Rugby Club’s grounds at Greenlaw, Castle Douglas, as long as it isn’t too wet or windy.

All equipment will be provided, therefore all participants need to do is bring along themselves and plenty of enthusiasm. Minimum age to try target archery is 8 years. A small charge of £1 per 5 arrows will go to club funds.

For further information please contact Gill tel: 01671 404177, email: g.bernacca@ntlworld.com or check our facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/threavebowmen

To find out more about the Big Weekend, please visit www.archerygb.org/bigweekend.