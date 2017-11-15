Annual prizegiving night held at Newton Stewart club

Newton Stewart Golf Club held their annual prizegiving event on Saturday to celebrate an exceptional year for the club.

Of the eight Wigtownshire and South gents Trophies available Newton Stewart won six of them, this included the Dalrymple Cup (Scratch), the B and Senior Leagues and the Wigtownshire Two Ball team event.

Gents Prize Winners: Left to Right, Alec Johnstone, Dougie Mitchell, Alan White, Bobby Whannel, Willie McKie, Justin Moore

Club member David Brodie also won the Order of Merit and was South of Scotland Champion. He was also part of the three man South Championship winning team along with Alan White and David McCreadie Junior.

The Ladies Section fared well also winning the League and Anderson Trophies. Also celebrating their successes on Saturday night were those members who won Club Trophies and open competitions.

Congratulations also to our medal winners and league participants. Also the Club would like to thank all our sponsors throughout the year, particularly to Subway and the Kirby and Farrans Groups who sponsored our major open tournaments.

Ladies Section: McHarrie Trophy - Anne Blows; Dusty’s Medal, Vets Rosebowl - Pat McGill; Moore Trophy - Pat McGill and Janet Hughes; Margaret Baird - Mary Campbell and Sally Moore; McHaffie Gordon Rosebowl, Ulster Cup, Medal Winners Shield - Helena Fox; Morton Cup, Petrie Trophy - Vanessa Ho; Kirroughtree Cup, Club Champion- Sally Moore; Healthy Lifestyle - Heather Inman; Ruth’s Rosebowl - Mary Campbell; Four Ball Better Ball - Pauline Cawthra with Christine Brown (WC); Thornton Trophy - Pat McGill and Pauline Cawthra; Cloy Trophy - Alison Cloy; Gladrags Trophy - Joyce Maitland and Morag McLean; Clydesdale Cup - Pauline Cawthra; Violet Cup - Vanessa Ho and Jade Ho

Ladies Prize Winners: Left to Right, Heather Inman, Helena Fox, Pat McGill, Vanessa Ho, Jade Ho.

Gents Section: Winter Eclectic (singles) - Gary Banka; Winter Eclectic (pairs) - Bobby Whannel and Ollie Gault; Winter League - Chris Kirkpatrick and Jimmy Haswell; McDonald Cup - Willie McKie; Ken Miller Greensomes - Chris Kirkpatrick and Justin Moore; Subway Open - Jim Stirling; Gordon Scratch Cup - David Brodie; Armitage Medal - Alan White; Inchra Cup - Connor Bennewith; Doocot Cup - Willie McKie; Black Horse Greensomes - Peter Hughes and Hamish Hughes; Wrinkle Bowl - John Sawyer; Kirroughtree Salver - Scott Whannel; A & R Matthews Quaich - Walter Orr; Senior Open - Andy Strain; Hammy Trophy - Richard Neil; Healthy Lifestyle - Liam Muir; Summer Eclectic (handicap) - Matt Burton; Summer Eclectic (scratch) - Alec Johnstone; White Box Eclectic - Alec Johnstone; Galloway Motor Company 3 man team - Chris Kirkpatrick, Tommy Monteith and Willie McKie; Baird Matthews Trophy - Alan White; Captain’s Prize - Craig McWilliam; Gifford Cup - Justin Moore; Central Bar - Gary Banka and Bobby Hughan; Brown Cup - Scott Whannel and Bobby Whannel; Alex Simpson - Bobby Hughan; Club Champion - Connor Bennewith