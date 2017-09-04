Annual charity competition for anglers

Newton Stewart Angling Association’s annual charity competition was held at Loch Ochiltree on 26th August.

The event was a great success with over £2000 being raised for charities.

Thirty-four anglers took part and 73 fish were caught including 5 tagged fish.

Results were 1st Jim Nichol 10 fish; 2nd Rab Wilson 9 fish; 3rd Jonnie Johnstone 8 fish; 4th Rab Stewart 3 fish; 5th=Kyle Johnston and Martin Smith also 3 fish.

Big thanks to everyone who took part, to those who donated to the causes on the day and to our tagged fish sponsors. The organisers would also like to thank Sun journalist Mike Kernan for supporting the event.