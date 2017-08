The Heb Cronie salver held on the 20th August at Loch Ochiltree by Newton Stewart Angling Association was won by Andy Johnstone with an excellent 13 fish for 26lb 81/2oz.

Second was Billy McShane with eight fish and third was Jimmy Costley with a bag of four fish.

Last year’s winner and club president Jock Galloway presented the salver to Andy.