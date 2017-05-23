A busy weekend of showjumping and dressage

Machars Riding Club had a busy weekend with league show jumping on Saturday and league dressage on Sunday both held at Carty Port Equestrian.
Both events were well supported. The club would like to say Thank you to Charlotte Armstrong for judging the dressage and her Scribe Roseanne Service and Wilma McDonald.
The next showjumping competition will be Sunday 4th June all are welcome.
Show Jumping Results
Ponies
Elaine Ramsay Rosettes Lead Rein
1st Cara Jamieson and Timmy
Wibbly Wobbly
1st Phoebe Gaw and Max
2nd Lyndsey Cannon and Apple
3rd Zara McConnell and Venus
4th Marion Goad and Archie
5th Emma Ramsay and Tootsie
6th Emma Jamieson and Paris
40cm
1st Lorna Cannon and Mac
2nd Phoebe Gaw and Max
3rd Lilian Goad and Prince
4th Georgie Barr and Amy
5th Marion Goad and Archie
6th Edith Goad and Archie
50cm
1st Lorna Cannon and Mac
2nd Georgie Barr and Amy
3rd Edith Goad and Archie
4th Charlotte Gaw and Henry
5th Zoe McConnell and Abby
6th Zara McConnell and Venus
60cm
1st Georgie Barr and Monty
2nd Charlotte Gaw and Henry
3rd Zoe McConnell and Venus
70cm
1st Jodie Stewart and Ceefax
2nd Georgie Barr and Monty
3rd Kirsty Fisher and Poppy
80cm
1st Rachael Ramsay and Lexi
2nd Kirsty Fisher and Poppy
3rd Jodie Stewart and Ceefax
4th Ruby McCornick and Shadow
5th Rhona Baillie and Connie
RG Contracting 90cm class
1st Ruby McCornick and Shadow
2nd Emma McCornick and Tilly
3rd Rachael Ramsay and Lexi
4th Jodie Stewart and Ceefax
5th Rhona Baillie and Connie
1M Campbell Family class
1st Quinn Jolly and Blue
2nd Emma McCornick and Tilly
3rd Rhona Baillie and Connie
1.10cm
1st Quinn Jolly and Blue
HORSES
70cm
1st Bethany Brigg and Rockstar
80cm
1st Bethany Brigg and Rockstar
90cm
1st Isla Forsyth and Maverick
2nd Bryony McCaw and Flinn
3rd Bethany Brigg and Prince Malaki
4th Donald Betton and Celtic Storm
1M
1st Isla Forsyth and Maverick
2nd Bryony McCaw and Flinn
3rd Bethany Brigg and Prince Malaki
4th Donald Betton and Celtic Storm
Dressage results 21/05/17
Intro A beginners sponsored by Marr Financial Services
1st Breagh Kirkpatrick and Chloe
2nd Megan McIlwraith and Heather
3rd Niamh Heron and Tinkerbell
4th Emma Ramsay and Tootsie
Intro A Sponsored by Marr Financial Services
Juniors
1st Georgie Barr and Willoway Amethyst
2nd Tammy Campbell and Bobbie
3rd Auryn Kirkpatrick and Charlie
4th Finn McMiken and Tinkerbell
5th Emily Kay and Teddie
6th Libby Kay and Ollie
Seniors
1st Katie McDonald and Ellie
2nd Gillian Wilson and Reenee
3rd Caron Kennady and Tosca
4th Maureen Rice and Jenny
5th Darcie Spencer and Macy
6th Clair Hinds and Steven
prelim 7 Sponsored by Murray Farmcare
Juniors
1st Georgie Barr and Willoway Amethyst
2nd Finn McMiken and Charlie
3rd Isla Forsyth and Maverick
4th Beth McDonald and Miami Rhu
5th Tammy Campbell and Bobbie
Seniors
1st Ashley Burns and Hillgarth Balthazer
2nd Katie McDonald and Ellie
3rd Caron Kennedy and Tosca
Novice 27 Sponsored by Tarff Valley
Juniors
1st Finn McMiken and Welshie