A busy weekend of showjumping and dressage

Machars Riding Club had a busy weekend with league show jumping on Saturday and league dressage on Sunday both held at Carty Port Equestrian.

Both events were well supported. The club would like to say Thank you to Charlotte Armstrong for judging the dressage and her Scribe Roseanne Service and Wilma McDonald.

The next showjumping competition will be Sunday 4th June all are welcome.

Show Jumping Results

Ponies

Elaine Ramsay Rosettes Lead Rein

1st Cara Jamieson and Timmy

Wibbly Wobbly

1st Phoebe Gaw and Max

2nd Lyndsey Cannon and Apple

3rd Zara McConnell and Venus

4th Marion Goad and Archie

5th Emma Ramsay and Tootsie

6th Emma Jamieson and Paris

40cm

1st Lorna Cannon and Mac

2nd Phoebe Gaw and Max

3rd Lilian Goad and Prince

4th Georgie Barr and Amy

5th Marion Goad and Archie

6th Edith Goad and Archie

50cm

1st Lorna Cannon and Mac

2nd Georgie Barr and Amy

3rd Edith Goad and Archie

4th Charlotte Gaw and Henry

5th Zoe McConnell and Abby

6th Zara McConnell and Venus

60cm

1st Georgie Barr and Monty

2nd Charlotte Gaw and Henry

3rd Zoe McConnell and Venus

70cm

1st Jodie Stewart and Ceefax

2nd Georgie Barr and Monty

3rd Kirsty Fisher and Poppy

80cm

1st Rachael Ramsay and Lexi

2nd Kirsty Fisher and Poppy

3rd Jodie Stewart and Ceefax

4th Ruby McCornick and Shadow

5th Rhona Baillie and Connie

RG Contracting 90cm class

1st Ruby McCornick and Shadow

2nd Emma McCornick and Tilly

3rd Rachael Ramsay and Lexi

4th Jodie Stewart and Ceefax

5th Rhona Baillie and Connie

1M Campbell Family class

1st Quinn Jolly and Blue

2nd Emma McCornick and Tilly

3rd Rhona Baillie and Connie

1.10cm

1st Quinn Jolly and Blue

HORSES

70cm

1st Bethany Brigg and Rockstar

80cm

1st Bethany Brigg and Rockstar

90cm

1st Isla Forsyth and Maverick

2nd Bryony McCaw and Flinn

3rd Bethany Brigg and Prince Malaki

4th Donald Betton and Celtic Storm

1M

1st Isla Forsyth and Maverick

2nd Bryony McCaw and Flinn

3rd Bethany Brigg and Prince Malaki

4th Donald Betton and Celtic Storm

Dressage results 21/05/17

Intro A beginners sponsored by Marr Financial Services

1st Breagh Kirkpatrick and Chloe

2nd Megan McIlwraith and Heather

3rd Niamh Heron and Tinkerbell

4th Emma Ramsay and Tootsie

Intro A Sponsored by Marr Financial Services

Juniors

1st Georgie Barr and Willoway Amethyst

2nd Tammy Campbell and Bobbie

3rd Auryn Kirkpatrick and Charlie

4th Finn McMiken and Tinkerbell

5th Emily Kay and Teddie

6th Libby Kay and Ollie

Seniors

1st Katie McDonald and Ellie

2nd Gillian Wilson and Reenee

3rd Caron Kennady and Tosca

4th Maureen Rice and Jenny

5th Darcie Spencer and Macy

6th Clair Hinds and Steven

prelim 7 Sponsored by Murray Farmcare

Juniors

1st Georgie Barr and Willoway Amethyst

2nd Finn McMiken and Charlie

3rd Isla Forsyth and Maverick

4th Beth McDonald and Miami Rhu

5th Tammy Campbell and Bobbie

Seniors

1st Ashley Burns and Hillgarth Balthazer

2nd Katie McDonald and Ellie

3rd Caron Kennedy and Tosca

Novice 27 Sponsored by Tarff Valley

Juniors

1st Finn McMiken and Welshie