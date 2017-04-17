50 year Royal Caledonian medal for Janette

At the Galloway Province Curling Club AGM last week Janette Sloan received the 50 year medal for continuous membership of the of the Royal Caledonian Curling Club. The medal was presented to Janette, who is from Ballantrae, by Hugh Templeton who was representing the Royal Caledonian Curling Club.

Also pictured are the President of the Galloway Province, Norman Brown and Robert Brown, President of Loch Connel Curling Club.

From left to right are Norman Brown, Janette Sloan, Hugh Templeton and Robert Brown.