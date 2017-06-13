Mixed win at Wigtown for Tom and Debbie

Wigtown & Bladnoch Golf Club
Results of the David Baird Mixed Foursomes played at Wigtown & Bladnoch on Sunday, June 11:
Winners - T Simpson & D Gunby 81-13.5-67.5; runners-up - W Neil & K Milven 88-19-69
Scratch - J Smith & J Hart 81.
Ladies Section
Results:
Red Cross Competition (9 Holes) played on 18th April – Winner - Cilla Strain, Runner-up – Sandra McGinn.
April Medal played on 22nd April – Winner Susan Bell (BIH), Runner-up – Angie Collings.
Coronation Foursomes played on 2nd May – Winners - Sharon Milven & Kelly Milven, Runners-up – Debbie Gunby & Cilla Strain.
Marshall Shield (Lady/Junior Competition – 9 Holes) played on 9th May – Winners – Cilla Strain & Aaron Milven, Runners-up – Sandra McGinn & Harry Brown.
Silver Salver (Ladies Foursomes) played on 16th May – Winners – Susan Bell & Sandra McGinn, Runners-up – Sharon Milven & Angie Collings.
May Medal played on 30th May – Winner – Susan Bell, Runner-up – Sandra McGinn.
Draw for the Wigtown & Bladnoch Golf Club
Draw for W MacDonald & Son Gents Open to be played on Saturday, June 17:
08.30 - J Arnott; K Nicholson
08.45 - J McLean; A Donnan
09.45 - T Bark; J McGiness
10.00 - R McHarg; K Wilson
13.00 - T Simpson; D Drysdale
13.15 - A MacDonald; D McGinn
13.30 - J Smith; N Cluckie
Late Entries please phone 01988403354