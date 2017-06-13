Search

Mixed win at Wigtown for Tom and Debbie

Wigtown & Bladnoch Golf Club

Results of the David Baird Mixed Foursomes played at Wigtown & Bladnoch on Sunday, June 11:

Winners - T Simpson & D Gunby 81-13.5-67.5; runners-up - W Neil & K Milven 88-19-69

Scratch - J Smith & J Hart 81.

Ladies Section

Results:

Red Cross Competition (9 Holes) played on 18th April – Winner - Cilla Strain, Runner-up – Sandra McGinn.

April Medal played on 22nd April – Winner Susan Bell (BIH), Runner-up – Angie Collings.

Coronation Foursomes played on 2nd May – Winners - Sharon Milven & Kelly Milven, Runners-up – Debbie Gunby & Cilla Strain.

Marshall Shield (Lady/Junior Competition – 9 Holes) played on 9th May – Winners – Cilla Strain & Aaron Milven, Runners-up – Sandra McGinn & Harry Brown.

Silver Salver (Ladies Foursomes) played on 16th May – Winners – Susan Bell & Sandra McGinn, Runners-up – Sharon Milven & Angie Collings.

May Medal played on 30th May – Winner – Susan Bell, Runner-up – Sandra McGinn.

Draw for the Wigtown & Bladnoch Golf Club

Draw for W MacDonald & Son Gents Open to be played on Saturday, June 17:

08.30 - J Arnott; K Nicholson

08.45 - J McLean; A Donnan

09.45 - T Bark; J McGiness

10.00 - R McHarg; K Wilson

13.00 - T Simpson; D Drysdale

13.15 - A MacDonald; D McGinn

13.30 - J Smith; N Cluckie

Late Entries please phone 01988403354