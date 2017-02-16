Marvellous Mags lifts the Lyburn

The Ladies Open Curling Competition for the Lyburn Trophy was played at Stranraer Ice Rink earlier this month, with the prestigious coffee pot for the high road going to the rink of Margaret Agnew, Lorna Munro, Kathy Stevenson and Jackie Wright.

Section games for the 12 teams entered were played over the first two days under the Shenkel system with the top two teams in each section moving to a high road and a low road. The first semi-final in the high road was between teams skipped by Helen Smith and Margaret Agnew, which Agnew won 14-3. The second semi was between Fiona Hardie’s team and her sister Gail Munro’s rink, which the Munro foursome won 8-5.

The low road semi-finals were between Beryl Niven and Ann Maree Davidson, with Beryl Niven winning 8-6. The the other low road semi, Kate Adams beat Janet McMillan 9-3.

The high road final was closely contested over the first five ends with good curling giving the Agnew team a single shot advantage at four shots to three. The Angew team gained the initiative and scored a further five shots in the next two ends to give them a 9-3 lead when the Munro team conceded.

The low road final for the Lyburn Salver was won by Beryl Niven who beat Kate Adams 10-2.

High Road winners - Margaret Agnew, Lorna Munro, Cathy Stevenson, Jackie Wright

High Road runners-up - Gail Munro, Lorna McMillan, Babs McIntyre, Ann Baynes

Low Road winners - Beryl Niven, Elaine McNeil, Kerry Marshall, Beth Aitken

Low Road runners-up - Kate Adams, Helen Vance, Emma Vance, Marjorie Vance