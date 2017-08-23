Lyndsay and Dolly are champions at Calgow

There was an excellent turn out of competitors last Sunday for the Calgow Equestrian Open Show.

Lyndsay Wilson and her coloured horse Dolly were the supreme champions and the reserve berth went to Noah Gaw and Max.

Well done to everyone who took part and to the judges and helpers.

Results:

Show classes

Judge Hazel Quigley

Steward Mhairi McConnell

Best Turned Out Senior

1 Liz Kelly Hunter - Shanondale Saor

2nd Raymond Keenan - Datsie

3rd Andrea Fitton - Penny

Over 15.2hh Hunter

1st Liz Kelly Hunter- Shanondale Saor

2nd Andrea Fitton - Penny

3rd Kayleigh McCulloch - Macy Grey

Over 15.2hh Riding Horse

1st Andrea Fitton- Penny

2nd Julie Pedley - Blackadder Princess

15.2hh and under

1st Ashley Burns on Hillgarth Balthazar

2nd Cara Sloan Ruby Roo

Caitlin Sherry - Mia

14.2hh and under

1st Jenni Brooke - Tinkers girl

13.2hh and under

1st Georgie Barr - Willoway Amethyst

2nd Keera Mcclymont - strawberry Shortcake

3rd Auryn Kirkpatrick - Cekyn Kracker

12.2hh and under

1st Charlotte Gaw - Henry

2nd Megan McIlwraith - Heather

3rd Edith Goad - Archie

Lead Rein Pony

1st Breah Kirkpatrick -Willoway Amethyst

2nd Megan McIlwraith - Heather

3rd Noah Gaw - Guywood Maximilian

Best Turned Out Junior

1st Georgie Barr - Willoway amethyst

2nd Caitlin Sherry - Mia

SHOW CHAMPION - Ashley Burns- Hillgarth Balthazar

SHOW RESERVE CHAMPION- Jenni Brooke - Tink

Miscellaneous Class

Judge Lauren Burton

Steward Tamara Macdonald

Family Horse or Pony

1st Keera McClymont - Strawberry Shortcake

2nd Archie McDowall - Toffee

3rd Marissa McDowall - King

Veteran Horse or Pony

1st Maureen Rice - Time for Boo

2nd Kayleigh McCulloch - Macy Grey

3rd Louise Kerr - Tara

Coloured Horse or Pony

1st Amy Dee Watson - Buck the Odds

2nd Lyndsay Wilson - Dolly

3rd Holly Kirkpatrick McTavish

Cob Horse or Pony

1st Lyndsay Wilson- Dolly

2nd Cara Sloan - Ruby Roo

3rd Holly Kirkpatrick McTavish

Mountain and Moorland Horse or Pony

1st Ashley Burns- Hillcarth Balthazar

2nd Tammy Campbell - Ramper Elderberry

3rd Phoebe Gaw - Max

Shetland Pony

1st Tammy Campbell - Ramper Elderberry

Clydesdales

1st Sandra Lawrenson - Cally

Any Other Breed

1st Holly Kirkpatrick McTavish

2nd Amy Dee Watson - Buck the Trend

3rd Marissa mcDowall - King

Young Handler 10 years and under

1st = Billy MCDowall - Beauty

1st = Marissa McDowall - King

MISCELLANEOUS CHAMPION

Lindsay Wilson - Dolly

RESERVE CHAMPION

Megan McIlwraith Ramper Elderberry

WORKING HUNTER CLASSES

Judges : Alice Gordon McClune

Mark McKean

WH lead rein pony Lead Rein

1st Noah Gaw - Max

2nd Breah Kirkpatrick- George

3rd Billy MCDowall Beauty

WH non lead rein

1st Tammy Campbell - Eric

2nd Faith Street -Yogi

3rd Megan McIlwraith

Beginner WH pony

1st Charlotte Gaw - Henry

2nd Phoebe Gaw -Molly

3rd Megan McIlwraith -Heather

Beginner WH Horses

1st Ashley Burns - Hillcarth Balthazar

2nd Maureen Rice - Zebedee

Novice WH pony

1st Lucy Gaw - Miami Hotshot

2nd Georgie Barr -Willoway Amethyst

3rd Jenni Brooke - Tinkers Girl

Novice WH Horse

1st Julie Pedley - Winnie

2nd Erin Thompson - Vurrag Barna Pie

3rd Liz Kelly Hunter - Shannondale Soar

Intermediate WH Pony

1st Lucy Gaw -Hotshot

2nd Georgie Barr - Willoway Amethyst

3rd Jenni Brooke - Tinkers Girl

Intermediate WH Horse

1st Liz Kelly Hunter - Shanondale Saor

WORKING HUNTER Champion

Ashleigh Burns - Hilgarth Balthazar

Reserve Champion - Noah Gaw - Max

SUPREME CHAMPION

Lindsay Wilson - Dolly

RESERVE Noah Gaw - Max