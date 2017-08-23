Lyndsay and Dolly are champions at Calgow

There was an excellent turn out of competitors last Sunday for the Calgow Equestrian Open Show.
Lyndsay Wilson and her coloured horse Dolly were the supreme champions and the reserve berth went to Noah Gaw and Max.
Well done to everyone who took part and to the judges and helpers.
Results:
Show classes
Judge Hazel Quigley
Steward Mhairi McConnell
Best Turned Out Senior
1 Liz Kelly Hunter - Shanondale Saor
2nd Raymond Keenan - Datsie
3rd Andrea Fitton - Penny
Over 15.2hh Hunter
1st Liz Kelly Hunter- Shanondale Saor
2nd Andrea Fitton - Penny
3rd Kayleigh McCulloch - Macy Grey
Over 15.2hh Riding Horse
1st Andrea Fitton- Penny
2nd Julie Pedley - Blackadder Princess
15.2hh and under
1st Ashley Burns on Hillgarth Balthazar
2nd Cara Sloan Ruby Roo
Caitlin Sherry - Mia
14.2hh and under
1st Jenni Brooke - Tinkers girl
13.2hh and under
1st Georgie Barr - Willoway Amethyst
2nd Keera Mcclymont - strawberry Shortcake
3rd Auryn Kirkpatrick - Cekyn Kracker
12.2hh and under
1st Charlotte Gaw - Henry
2nd Megan McIlwraith - Heather
3rd Edith Goad - Archie
Lead Rein Pony
1st Breah Kirkpatrick -Willoway Amethyst
2nd Megan McIlwraith - Heather
3rd Noah Gaw - Guywood Maximilian
Best Turned Out Junior
1st Georgie Barr - Willoway amethyst
2nd Caitlin Sherry - Mia
SHOW CHAMPION - Ashley Burns- Hillgarth Balthazar
SHOW RESERVE CHAMPION- Jenni Brooke - Tink
Miscellaneous Class
Judge Lauren Burton
Steward Tamara Macdonald
Family Horse or Pony
1st Keera McClymont - Strawberry Shortcake
2nd Archie McDowall - Toffee
3rd Marissa McDowall - King
Veteran Horse or Pony
1st Maureen Rice - Time for Boo
2nd Kayleigh McCulloch - Macy Grey
3rd Louise Kerr - Tara
Coloured Horse or Pony
1st Amy Dee Watson - Buck the Odds
2nd Lyndsay Wilson - Dolly
3rd Holly Kirkpatrick McTavish
Cob Horse or Pony
1st Lyndsay Wilson- Dolly
2nd Cara Sloan - Ruby Roo
3rd Holly Kirkpatrick McTavish
Mountain and Moorland Horse or Pony
1st Ashley Burns- Hillcarth Balthazar
2nd Tammy Campbell - Ramper Elderberry
3rd Phoebe Gaw - Max
Shetland Pony
1st Tammy Campbell - Ramper Elderberry
Clydesdales
1st Sandra Lawrenson - Cally
Any Other Breed
1st Holly Kirkpatrick McTavish
2nd Amy Dee Watson - Buck the Trend
3rd Marissa mcDowall - King
Young Handler 10 years and under
1st = Billy MCDowall - Beauty
1st = Marissa McDowall - King
MISCELLANEOUS CHAMPION
Lindsay Wilson - Dolly
RESERVE CHAMPION
Megan McIlwraith Ramper Elderberry
WORKING HUNTER CLASSES
Judges : Alice Gordon McClune
Mark McKean
WH lead rein pony Lead Rein
1st Noah Gaw - Max
2nd Breah Kirkpatrick- George
3rd Billy MCDowall Beauty
WH non lead rein
1st Tammy Campbell - Eric
2nd Faith Street -Yogi
3rd Megan McIlwraith
Beginner WH pony
1st Charlotte Gaw - Henry
2nd Phoebe Gaw -Molly
3rd Megan McIlwraith -Heather
Beginner WH Horses
1st Ashley Burns - Hillcarth Balthazar
2nd Maureen Rice - Zebedee
Novice WH pony
1st Lucy Gaw - Miami Hotshot
2nd Georgie Barr -Willoway Amethyst
3rd Jenni Brooke - Tinkers Girl
Novice WH Horse
1st Julie Pedley - Winnie
2nd Erin Thompson - Vurrag Barna Pie
3rd Liz Kelly Hunter - Shannondale Soar
Intermediate WH Pony
1st Lucy Gaw -Hotshot
2nd Georgie Barr - Willoway Amethyst
3rd Jenni Brooke - Tinkers Girl
Intermediate WH Horse
1st Liz Kelly Hunter - Shanondale Saor
WORKING HUNTER Champion
Ashleigh Burns - Hilgarth Balthazar
Reserve Champion - Noah Gaw - Max
SUPREME CHAMPION
Lindsay Wilson - Dolly
RESERVE Noah Gaw - Max
Almost Done!
Registering with The Galloway Gazette means you're ok with our terms and conditions.