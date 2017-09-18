Lord Lieutenant presents Bravehearts with Queen’s Award

The Lord Lieutenant of Wigtown, John Ross, presented the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service to Whithorn Bravehearts Amateur Boxing Club in a special ceremony at the Steam Packet Hotel, Isle of Whithorn, last Friday evening.
The Bravehearts were given the prestigious award for providing a local boxing club in a rural area.
The Lord Lieutenant of Wigtown, John Ross, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that the outstanding work of this voluntary organisation has been recognised by them being given the highest possible award for such groups.”
