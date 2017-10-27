Logan Curling Club celebrate 150th anniversary

Logan Curling Club celebrated their 150th birthday in style at Stranraer Ice Rink last Saturday with a bonspiel and dinner for club members and guests.

After the curling was finished and the prizes and mementoes were presented to the curlers, the company enjoyed a tasty meal in the North West Castle Hotel and the anniversary cake was cut. Then, Logan President Donald McColm welcomed a host of speakers who recalled the history of the club, toasted the Rhins O’ Gallowa’ Province, which Logan belongs to, the Galloway Province, the Royal Caledonian Curling Club and finally, in an amusing speech, Donald himself recalled some of the ‘characters’ that had been club members down the years including his own family who had held the position of either secretary, treasurer or president for over nine decades.