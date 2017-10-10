Local curlers in national finals

Four Stranraer curlers fought out an exciting final of the Scottish Curling Senior Mixed Championship at the weekend at Stranraer Ice Rink, with success going to one player, Stuart Wilson.

In a close final which went to the last stone of an extra end, Greenacres skip Graeme Adam won the title with teammates Alison MacLennan, Stuart Wilson and Carolyn Hibberd beating locals Jim Cannon, Christine Cannon, Peter JD Wilson and Hamilton’s Isobel Hannen in the final.

The competition attracted ten entries played in two sections with the winners and runners-up in each section going on to contest the semi-finals. The round robin produced some quality curling and some closely contested matches.

The first semi-final saw eventual winners Team Adam take an early lead over Team McQueen with scores of two and the first two ends. Singles were traded at the next two ends and a decisive four at the fifth secured Team Adam their place in the final.

The other semi-final pitched Team Cannon against the undefeated Team Kesley skipped by David Aitken. With the loss of a three at the first end, Team Kesley bounced back with a three at the second. Team Cannon then edged ahead with singles at the third, fourth and sixth ends. Team Kesley gave themselves a chance with a two at the seventh but Team Cannon secured their win with a two at the last.

In the final, Team Cannon stole singles at the first and second ends. A single by Team Adam at the third was followed by steals of two and one to give Team Adam a 4-2 lead. With singles traded at the sixth and seventh, Team Cannon were left needing a two at the last to take the tie to an extra end. Skip Jim Cannon duly obliged but was then unable to fully utilise the guards in the extra end leaving skip Graeme Adam a shot with his last to secure the win.

RCCC President Jim Cullen thanked McMillan Hotels for their generosity and support, umpire Stewart Robertson for ably overseeing the event and the ice staff for the ice, all of which was endorsed by winning skip Graeme Adam in his reply.