Leswalt take rink championship after a thriller

The Leswalt rink of Margaret Agnew, John Agnew, Euan Kyle and Stuart Kyle won a thrilling final of the Wigtownshire Rink Championships, sponsored by John D Owen, Family Butchers, Newton Stewart and Frasers the Butchers, Stranraer, on a measure in the last end.

The Leswalt foursome finally got the better of the tough Stoneykirk team of Ian Kirkpatrick, Norman Brown, Willie Hurcomb (substituting for Danny Hair) and Adam Sharp after seven bruising ends.

Stoneykirk raced off to a 3-0 lead after two ends, but Leswalt pulled out a big two in the third. Twos were exchanged over the next two ends and in the sixth, Leswalt skip Margaret Agnew played a great hit and roll behind cover to lie shot. Ian Kirkpatrick’s attempted angled raised take-out was off target so the teams went in the seventh end all square.

Stoneykirk had a shot on the top four buried behind a wall of stones and after a long debate with her team-mates, Margaret chose to in wick off a wing stone for her last shot. She played a peach, catching the Stoneykirk shot and moving it down, her shooter rolling up to the top of the four foot. The bell had gone by this time so a measure was called to see who was the winning shot, with the Wigtownshire Rink Championship going to a delighted Leswalt team.

Galloway Province President Drew Paton congratulated both teams on the excellent game they put on for the spectators. He added that both teams were of such quality they seemed to play each other in the final of this prestigious competition every other year.

Rhins O’ Gallowa’ secretary Janette Sloan presented the prizes to the winners and runners-up and finally, Rhins President Norman Brown thanked the sponsors for their continued support and the two province secretaries, Janette Sloan and Louise Kerr, for organising the competition.

Results:

A McClymont, Minnigaff 2 J Agnew, Leswalt 15; A McMillan, Glasserton 3 I Macpherson, Logan 11; J Cannon, Wigtown 3, I Kirkpatrick, Stoneykirk 7; T Harrison 2 P Wilson, Castle Kennedy 9.

Semi-finals - J Agnew 10 I Macpherson 2; I Kirkpatrick 6 P Wilson 2.

Final - J Agnew 6 I Kirkpatrick 5.