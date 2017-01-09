Last minute winner at Trammondford

Play resumed in the South of Scotland League following the festive break with league leaders Wigtown and Bladnoch carrying on where they left off by recording a victory to add another three points to their already impressive points tally.

They beat Lochar Thistle at Trammondford Park by the odd goal in seven with the winner coming in the final minute if the match.

The home side took the lead after only a minute’s play through Reece Agnew when he found the bottom corner of the net with a low drive from fourteen yards out. Lochar were not to be outdone, and levelled the match ten minutes later to send the teams in at the break all square. The visitors then took the lead after the break, before Wigtown striker Robert Jamieson equalised from ten yards in the fifty-eighth minute before a John Lowe glancing header restored their lead. Although a penalty awarded to Lochar was saved by Wigtown keeper Martyn Roddie, the rebound from the post was fired into the net to square the match once again. With time running out and Wigtown looking to have to settle for a share of the points, Agnew was on hand in the final minute of the match to side foot the ball home to claim the three points and to keep Wigtownshire league ambitions well on track.

Matches between Newton Stewart and Nithsdale Wanderers are usually close affairs and Saturday’s encounter at Blairmount Park was no different and ended in a two all draw. The home side started the brighter of the two teams and were rewarded after twenty-four minutes when striker Robert Middleton slotted home a penalty after Ryan Mckie had been impeded in the box. Newton went two ahead a short time later through central defender Micky Wilson following a corner on the right, but before the break Nithsdale striker Davy Thomson scored the goal of the match from fifteen yards that was expertly flighted into the net at keeper Euan Drysdale’s left hand post giving him no chance of keeping it out.

In the second half both teams had chances to increase their respective goals tally but both defences stood firm until the visitors found space to find the net to take a share of the points from what had been a very exciting and competitive, although fair, contest.

Challengers St Cuthbert Wanderers saw off Abbey Vale in a narrow three goals to two victory at Kirkcudbright while Edusport Academy managed a four goals to two victory over Heston Rovers at Palmerston Park with the home sides goals coming from Jonathan Boyd and Sean Kevan.

Lochmaben recorded a very good victory over neighbours Upper Annandale at Lockerbie in a two goals to nil victory with Darren Johnstone and Connor McCrudden scoring the goals for the home side.

Results from Saturday 7th January 2017

South of Scotland league

Creetown v Mid Annandale match postponed

Heston Rovers 2 Edusport academy 4

Lochmaben 2 Upper Annandale 0

Newton Stewart 2 Nithsdale Wanderers 2

St Cuthbert Wanderers 3 Abbey Vale 2

Wigtown and Bladnoch 4 Lochar Thistle 3