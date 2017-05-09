Ladies tee off at Wigtown and Bladnoch

Wigtown and Bladnoch Golf Club held its first Ladies Open Competition of the season in glorious spring weather enjoyed by the thirty-six ladies who took part.

Once again the Mrs R D Watson Scratch Competition was generously sponsored by Signature Gifts (www.signature-gifts.co.uk) and with the course in fine condition there were some excellent scores recorded.

Results:

Scratch and overall winner - Gwen Robson of Wigtownshire County GC with a gross 79.

Silver Division - 1, Sandra McGinn of Wigtown & Bladnoch 89-18 = 71 (BIH); 2, Margaret Locke (Kbt) 80-9 = 71; 3, Sharon Milven (W&B) 85–14 = 71.

Bronze Division - 1, Susan King (Kbt) 90–22 = 68; 2, Lilian McMiken (St Medan) 99–30 = 69 (BIH); 3, Lynn Kane (Kbt) 90–21 = 69.