Junior team in national semi-final

Dumfries and Galloway’s under 25 bowling team travelled to Sighthill Bowling Club, Edinburgh last Sunday to play in the semi-finals after qualifying in their group.

After a good game they were beaten by the eventual winners Edinburgh & Leith.

Newton Stewart Bowling Club

Draw for the Newton Stewart Bowling Club Open Pairs, to be played on Sunday, July 2:

11.00am - Vera v A Smith (Wig); W Lochrie v D McDonald; J McClurg v P Turner (G); R Drysdale (Wig) v B Harvey (KK); A McClymont v B Maxwell; A Dodds v late entry.

12.30pm - Stuart Brown (Wig) v A Lynch; R Mann v D Cluckie (KK); J Sharples v R Bark (Wig); Bricky v Ruth (Wig); C Sinclair v K McGuire (IoW); D Steele (Wht) v M Heron (Wig).

2.00pm - Martin (KC) V K Adams; R Clice v D Cannon; late entry v Docherty (Kcd); Paul v late entry.