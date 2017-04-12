Jewsons support bowler Brendan

Jewsons Builders Merchants are sponsoring Wigtownshire disabled bowler Brendan Handling as he travels round the country to competitions.

Last week at the Jewsons Depot in Newton Stewart, manager Robert Bark told The Galloway Gazette the company were delighted to be able to help Brendan out with his travelling expenses.

Mr Bark said: “We are very happy to support the local community and disabled sport and we hope that Brendan does well for the area. We wish him all the best.”

Mr Handling is off to Newport in Wales next weekend for the Home Countries Championship.

In 1980 Brendan unfortunately had a motorcycle accident which severely weakened his right arm and restricted his use of it. This in turn meant that in order to play the sport he had to use his left hand to bowl with, whereas he is naturally right handed.

In 1984 he started playing green bowls at West End Bowling Club and throughout his bowling career has won and played in many competitions at local, county and regional level. In 2015 he was invited to Kelvingrove Lawn Bowls Centre in Glasgow to try out for the chance of playing for the Scottish Para-Bowls National team. After a selection process he was chosen to train with the Scottish National Development Squad at Falkirk Indoor Bowling Centre. Prior to the Scottish National Finals at Northfield Bowling Complex in Ayr, he was asked to play in the Para Bowls National Finals that were being held at the same venue. As he progressed through the competition he defeated two National team players. In the final he won 21-16 to become the Bowls Scotland B7 / 8 Gents Singles Scottish Champion for 2016.

Brendan is the first person from Wigtownshire to play for Scotland in para bowls. Apart from playing bowls, Brendan is also Wigtownshire`s representative for Bowls Scotland.

He also puts back into the sport by qualifying as an umpire.