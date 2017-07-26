Search

Jade and Holly clear 1.30m in the Chase Me Charlie

There was a stunning Chase Me Charlie show jumping display at Calgow Equestrian on Tuesday night with the eventual winner, Jade Stewart on Holly clearing a huge 1m 30cm to win.

As the bar went up and up, it came down to a jump off between Jade and her younger sister Jodie riding Ceefax.

The fun night at the centre saw a host of competitions including dog show jumping, pairs (one members completing the course on horseback and the other on foot) as well as the regulation jumps events.

As it was a fun event, the result did not affect the show jumping league results.