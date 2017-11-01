Inspirational para-athlete drives a Galloway Tank

Multiple world record holding para-athlete Shelby Watson took on another challenge recently when she was invited to Garlieston to drive a tank!
The 19-year-old T33 wheelchair racer from Johnstonebridge was followed round the Galloway Tanks course by an ITV film crew for a feature on Shelby that is expected to be aired later this week.
Afterwards, Steve Hanna from Galloway Tanks said: “Shelby is just and inspiration. A lot of people today, able-bodied, can look up to her. She’s a real star and there is a real spark there.
“Getting in a vehicle like a tank is not easy but she did it.
“She works hard, trains hard and plays hard!”
