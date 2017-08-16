Gun Club triple success for Cath Fraser

Kirkcudbright Gun Club held their South West Single Barrel shoot on Sunday, August 13, at Campbeltown Farm, Twynholm.

Nineteen shooters took part in the competition and were fortunate to have a dry and sunny day.

The South of Scotland Shield for the full day was won by Cath Fraser with a score of 47 X 50 and she also won the Gibbhill Shield for having the highest score in Event one with 25 X 25. Cath was also the Ladies winner.

The South West Cup for the highest score in event two was won by Geoffrey Fleming with a score of 24 X 25 after a tense shoot off with Alan Carson also on the same score.

The Veterans Trophy was won by Club President Willie Little after a very close shoot of with Colin Maxwell both on 45 points for the day.

The Pool Trap was won by Douglas Brown, second was Ian Edmonds and third was Stuart Nichol

Other Prizewinners were:-

Event 1

24 Points-C. Fraser

23 Points-W.Little, C.Maxwell, D.M.Mackay

22 Points- T. Galashan, J.D.Brown, T. Stott, S. Nichol.

Event 2

24 Points-G.Fleming, A.Carson

23 Points-C.Fraser

22 Points-W.Little,C.Maxwell, D.M.Mackay

21 PointsT.Galashan, S. Nichol