Gun club shoot-out for President’s Cup

Kirkcudbright Gun Club held their annual club members shoot last Friday evening at Campbeltown Farm, Twynholm.

Twenty-one club members took part in the 25 bird event on a fairly warm sunny evening with several high scores recorded.

The winner of the President’s Cup with a score of 74 X 75 was Dougie Brown. The President’s Shield for the runner-up was won by Tommy Galashan with a score of 73 X 75. The Veterans’ Trophy was won by Jackie Brown with a score of 72 X 75

The pool trap was won by Finlay Bell, second was PJ Mackay and third was Davy McCulloch.