Gregor savours his golden moment

After his curling team won 11 games in a row to secure Great Britain’s first gold medal at the 2017 Winter Universiade in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Wigtown Curling Club member Gregor Cannon spoke to The Galloway Gazette.

He said: “The winter Universaide is the second biggest multi-sports games after the Olympics and being part of that multi-sports environment has been an incredible from start to finish. Being in the athlete’s village and being surrounded by the rest of Team GBR has been really cool.

“Winning is a good habit to get into and we managed to fight back in a few games early on and then just managed to to keep on winning.

“The final was very close game against a very good Swedish team but, thankfully, we managed to hold on to win!”

After winning 10 matches out of 10, the men’s curling team found themselves up against a strong Swedish outfit in the gold medal game. In their run to the final, GBR arguably faced their toughest challenge against reigning Universiade champions, Norway. Brimming with confidence after winning all nine of their previous fixtures, GBR recorded a 9-8 win against one of the competition favourites.

A tense final ensued, with GBR taking a 5-2 lead into the half-time interval, before a Sweden resurgence saw them score four points without response in the second half – giving them a 6-5 lead heading into the final ends.

It was an incredibly tight game in the latter stages of the final, but GBR regained their earlier match form and the Swedish team were forced to settle for a silver medal as GBR triumphed with an 8-6 victory.