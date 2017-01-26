Gregor and Bobby to represent Great Britain

Wigtown curler Gregor Cannon, is heading off to Kazakhstan tomorrow to represent Great Britain at the 28th Winter University Games, which begin tomorrow.

The current junior world champion, aged 22, will be playing with teammates Bruce Mouat, Bobbie Lammie from Stranraer, Derek Sloan and Alistair Schreiber, in the University Games, where medals are awarded in most of the disciplines seen in the Olympic Games,

The curling will be held, alongside figure skating, in the newly built Almaty Arena from 29 January to 7 February.

The curling competition will comprise of a round robin, tie-breakers (if required) semi-finals and gold and bronze medal finals for both women’s and men’s teams.

The ten women’s teams are Canada, China, Germany, hosts Kazakhstan, Norway, Korea, Russia, Sweden, Switzerland and Great Britain.

The ten men’s teams are Canada, Czech Republic, Japan, hosts Kazakhstan, Norway, Korea, Russia, Sweden, Great Britain and USA.

The round robin begins at 09:00 on Monday 30 January and runs until 19:00 on Saturday 4 February. Tie-breakers will be held on Sunday 5 February, if required, and the semi-finals for women and men will take place at 09:00 on Monday 6 February.

The women’s and men’s bronze medal finals will be at 16:00 on 6 February, followed by the women’s gold medal game on Tuesday 7 February at 09:00. The event will conclude with the men’s gold final at 14:00 on 7 February.