Grant keeps up the family tradition by becoming a world curling champion

Curler Grant Hardie from Dumfries led his Scottish Mixed Champions to the world title last weekend in Swizerland, becoming the second world title holder in his family.

Grant’s uncle, Hammy McMillan, from Stranraer, won the world men’s title in 1999, and Grant also beat the world’s biggest curling powerhouse, Canada, to take the title 6-5 in a tense extra-end.

In the extra end there were more stones in play than Scotland would have liked and Canada were lying two, then with the last stone of the game Scotland managed a double take-out and score three to finish 8-5 and take the title.

Skip Grant Hardie, who was playing with teammates Rhiann Macleod, Billy Morton and Barbara McFarlane. said of the win: “It’s brilliant. I don’t know where to start. The whole team played brilliant all week and especially the during the play-offs they came to the fore.

“I’m absolutely delighted. They came at us really hard at the end.

“They’re obviously a great team to get to the final and we just managed to hold on.

“ I’d thrown that line, four or five times in the game, so I was pretty confident, but obviously with it being for the win you’re always a little on edge.

“I had the line and the guys swept it through to make it. It is absolutely brilliant.”