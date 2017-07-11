Good turn out for Kirkcudbright Gun Club Commemorative Clay Pigeon Shoot

Kirkcudbright Gun Club

Kirkcudbright Gun Club held their Commemorative Clay Pigeon Shoot on Sunday 9th July at Campbeltown Farm, Twynholm.

Eighteen shooters took part in the days events, with the weather remaining dry throughout.

The A McKeand Trophy for the full day was won by club president, Wullie Little, with an excellent score of 149 X 150. He also collected the Veterans’ Trophy.

The JD Brown Trophy for the runner-up was won by Douglas Brown, only one point behind on 148 X 150.

The event one winner was Tommy Galashan with a score of 74 X 75 and event two was won by Stuart Nichol with a score of 74 X 75

The junior Wwnner was Craig McKeand.

The pool trap was won by Mervyn Stuart, second was Ian Edmonds and third was Douglas Brown

Other Prizewinners were:

Event 1- Possible-W. Little

74 Points-T. Galashan

73 Points-D.Brown

72 Points-J.D.Brown, G.Fleming, S.Nichol.

Event 2-Possible-D. Brown

74 Points-W.Little, S.Nichol

73 Points-J.D.Brown

&2 Points-B.Lapsley.