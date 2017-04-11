Golf draws and results

Kirkcudbright Golf Club
Ladies section results:
18 hole stroke play competition played 1st and 4th April and Medal finals:
Winner- Mairi Collins 97(25)72
Silver- 1. Pamela Watson 85(8)77; 2, Gladys Kelly 98(18)80
Bronze- 2, Gillian Rowlinson 99(22)77; 3, Helen McQueen 104(26)78
Winner of the 2016 Medal finals - Gladys Kelly
12 Hole Stableford played 28th March:
Winner - Amanda Houston 25 points
First silver - Caroline Dodds 23 points
Second silver - Gladys Kelly 20 points
First bronze - Susan King 24 points
Second bronze -Hilary Austin 22 points
Third bronze -Ann Flint 20 points