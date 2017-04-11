Golf draws and results

Search

Kirkcudbright Golf Club

Ladies section results:

18 hole stroke play competition played 1st and 4th April and Medal finals:

Winner- Mairi Collins 97(25)72

Silver- 1. Pamela Watson 85(8)77; 2, Gladys Kelly 98(18)80

Bronze- 2, Gillian Rowlinson 99(22)77; 3, Helen McQueen 104(26)78

Winner of the 2016 Medal finals - Gladys Kelly

12 Hole Stableford played 28th March:

Winner - Amanda Houston 25 points

First silver - Caroline Dodds 23 points

Second silver - Gladys Kelly 20 points

First bronze - Susan King 24 points

Second bronze -Hilary Austin 22 points

Third bronze -Ann Flint 20 points