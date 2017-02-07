Golden boys!

Stranraer curlers Bobby Lammie, aged 19 and Gregor Cannon, aged 22, along with teammates Bruce Mouat and Derek Sloan have won gold at the University Games curling in Kazachstan for Great Britain.

The team beat Sweden in a tense final 8-6, sealing one in the lase end when skip Mouat made a draw to the button frozen on top of a Swedish counter.,

The game stared so well for the Great Britain team, with twos in the first two ends, they lost a two in the third, the fourth end was blanked and GB took a one in the fifth. Sweden then hit back with a two in the seventh end and stole a two in the eighth to go one shot up. Bur the GB men showed their mettle by taking a two in the ninth.

Down the tenth and last end, without the hammer, the British curlers kept their cool and after Mouat had played a peach to lie shot, Swedish skip Patrick Mabergs was left with a difficult promotion to remove the GB shot, which didn’t come off for him.

Final score:

Great Britain 8 Sweden 6.