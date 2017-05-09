Glorious weather for gun club clay pigeon shoot

The Glenkens Gun Club held their annual Clay Pigeon Shoot at Craighead Farm, Dalry on Saturday 6th May.

A glorious spring day saw a field of 30 shooters compete for the many trophies on offer and some good scores were recorded, although a windy start made for some tricky targets at the beginning.

Lawson Connell won the W.D. Lorimer Cup for the full day but only after a shoot-off against David McMath after they tied on a score of 145 x 150. He also won the McQuaker Cup for those shooters classed as Veterans and rounded off his successful day by taking home the Brian Vincent Rosebowl, awarded for the best score of the day recorded by any shooter who has never been classified at “A” or “AA” in Down-the-Line, and the runner-up was Finlay Bell who received the Carruthers Cup.

Tommy Galashan won the D H McCrone Shield for having the best score from Events 2 & 3 being the only shooter with a perfect score of 75 x 75. The Coupland Cup for Event 3 was won by Colin Maxwell after a shoot-off with Tommy Galashan and Finlay Bell. The Kyle Cup and the Carnochan Memorial Trophy, both of which are confined to members of the Committee, were won by David Bell.

The McNaught Cup for the Pool Trap was won outright by Davie McCulloch and the runner-up was Darren Owen after a shoot-off..