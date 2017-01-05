Galloway Province league race to go down to the wire

The Galloway Province curling league is shaping up for a tight finish this season with three games to go.

With Glasserton CC taking all four points against Penninghame on Wednesday evening, they go into third place on six points with one game left against Minnigaff CC tonight.

Penninghame have finished their campaign on eight points and are currently second in the table.

Results: G. Penrose, Glasserton, 11 G. Milroy, Penninghame, 3; P Soriani, Glasserton, 8, D. Paton, Penninghame, 6.

Leaders Wigtown CC, on 10 points, are in control of their own destiny the same evening when they play Kirkmabreck on four points. If Wigtown win both games, they can’t be caught. But any slip-up leaves the door open for Kirkmabreck, who can overtake them if they then beat both Wigtown then Minnigaff.