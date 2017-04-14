Galloway Ladies hand out the prizes

Galloway Ladies Curling Club President Marjorie Vance welcomed members to the Galloway Province Ladies Curling Club’s 47th annual general meeting and dinner held in Whauphill Village Hall last Thursday evening.

The office bearers for Season 2017/18 were elected. The Hon. President is Jane Paton, President is Isabelle Howatson, Vice President: Pam Woods, Secy/Treasurer: Linda Galloway, Syllabus Secy: Patricia Boult, Committee : Marjorie Vance, Elsie McKillop, Helen Vance, Barbara Woods, Ann Ballantyne and Carolynn McIlwraith.

Trophies and prizes were presented to those members who had been successful during the season.

The prizelist was:

Hutchison Trophy: Elma Walker (skip), Anne Robertson, Barbara Woods, Lilian Brunton, sub: Kirsty Wilson

McKinnell Trophy: Gillian Campbell (skip) Maureen Morton, Joyce Maitland, Rosalind Evans; Subs: Alison Graham, Helen Smith, Pam Woods, Anne Robertson

Mary Irvine Cup (Pairs competition) Marjorie Vance, Patricia Boult

Scott Salver; Marjorie Vance (skip) Anne Robertson, Helen Laraway, Frances McMillan; Sub: Emma Vance

Rose Bowl: Marjorie Vance (skip) Elsie Forsyth, Patricia Boult, Anne Robertson

Margaret Ramsay Trophy: Lindsay Galloway (skip) Anne Robertson, Frances McMillan, Kerrin Forsyth