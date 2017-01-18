Galloway Cup 2017 draw

The draw for the Galloway Cup, sponsored by James Gordon Ltd, due to be played at Stranraer Ice Rink:
Monday, 23rd January at 12.20pm:
R Lammie, Logan v D McArthur, Minnigaff
S Groome, Anwoth and Girthon v T Harrison, Leswalt
D Paton, Penninghame v B Ross, Kirkcudbright Country
N R Brown, Stoneykirk bye
THE FOUR WINNERS OF THE ABOVE WILL PLAY THEIR SEMI-FINAL AT 3pm THE SAME DAY
Wednesday, 25th January at 12.20pm:
D McMiken, Buittle v P Wilson, Castle Kennedy
P Soriani, Glasserton v H Parker, Castle Kennedy
G Adams, Kirkcowan bye
J T Cannon bye
THE FOUR WINNERS OF THE ABOVE WILL PLAY THEIR SEMI-FINAL AT 3pm THE SAME DAY
Friday, 27th January, 2.40pm - semi-finals
Friday, 27th January 6.00pm - final
All games (including final) shall be 8 ends or time. No extra ends except in final. In the event of a peeled game, a draw to the button by each skip will decide the winner.
Entry fee - £4 per rink is payable with the ice money.
A bottle raffle for Galloway Cup insurance funds will be held during the competition.