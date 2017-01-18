Galloway Cup 2017 draw

The draw for the Galloway Cup, sponsored by James Gordon Ltd, due to be played at Stranraer Ice Rink:

Monday, 23rd January at 12.20pm:

R Lammie, Logan v D McArthur, Minnigaff

S Groome, Anwoth and Girthon v T Harrison, Leswalt

D Paton, Penninghame v B Ross, Kirkcudbright Country

N R Brown, Stoneykirk bye

THE FOUR WINNERS OF THE ABOVE WILL PLAY THEIR SEMI-FINAL AT 3pm THE SAME DAY

Wednesday, 25th January at 12.20pm:

D McMiken, Buittle v P Wilson, Castle Kennedy

P Soriani, Glasserton v H Parker, Castle Kennedy

G Adams, Kirkcowan bye

J T Cannon bye

THE FOUR WINNERS OF THE ABOVE WILL PLAY THEIR SEMI-FINAL AT 3pm THE SAME DAY

Friday, 27th January, 2.40pm - semi-finals

Friday, 27th January 6.00pm - final

All games (including final) shall be 8 ends or time. No extra ends except in final. In the event of a peeled game, a draw to the button by each skip will decide the winner.

Entry fee - £4 per rink is payable with the ice money.

A bottle raffle for Galloway Cup insurance funds will be held during the competition.