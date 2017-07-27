Galloway Branch of the Pony Club qualifiers

Galloway Branch of the Pony Club’s Intermediate Show Jumping Team has qualified to go to Cholmondeley Castle in Cheshire for the Pony Club National Championships in August. Members Izzy Miller-Smith, Charlotte Service, Quinn & Caitlin Jolly won their class, jumping a 1.05m track at the Area 19 qualifiers held at Morris Equestrian Centre near Kilmarnock on Wednesday. They competed against other clubs from all over the southern half of Scotland, from Stirling to Galloway and Isle of Mull in the west to Berwickshire Hunt branch in the east. Galloway’s other members competing at Junior, Regional and Novice levels all put in good performances and had a great time competing at the big venue in classes with 70+ competitors. Charlotte and Foley also qualified for Cheshire for jumping as an individual. Instructor Arlene McNabney was on hand all day to support the girls with course walking, warming-up and guidance. Last year it was a Novice team who qualified and this is a tremendous record for a little club with only 38 members.

Some members travelled up on the day for the show jumping but many had stayed over having taken part in the Dressage qualifiers the day before. Galloway’s young Regional dressage team of Lucy Gaw, Georgie Barr, Jenni Brooke and Tammy Campbell came 5th in their class to go on to the next stage at Ian Stark Equestrian Centre (ISEC) near Selkirk in August. Also Georgie came first in her arena and Tammy 3rd in hers as individuals. They were all experiencing Area Dressage for the first time and put in good tests on a very hot and sunny day. Galloway also fielded a Novice dressage team in Mollie Miller-Smith, Eilidh Fisher, Charlotte Service and Isla Forsyth. Although the team itself wasn’t placed, Isla and horse Maverick got first place for their dressage arena and therefore qualify for Cheshire also.

DC Wendy Miller-Smith, friends and families watching over the two days were delighted and proud of their members representing this little club and everyone is looking forward to another trip south to fly the Galloway flag at a national level. Neighbouring branches, Stewartry and Nithsdale also had a successful day with wins and qualifications.

Susannah Service and pony Mister Mac will also be competing at ISEC in the Eventing discipline having qualified at an event at Raehills earlier in the summer.

Plans are underway for ponies, members and supporting families to travel to Selkirk and Cheshire and we wish them the very best of Galloway luck!!