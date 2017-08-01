Fun night at Calgow

The Calgow Equestrian Fun Night was throughly enjoyed by all the riders, and runners, recently.

Taking a week off from the show jumping league, the competiitors took on a host of fun challenges including dogs and humans jumping the fences, pairs, the speed rounds for the Jai Jolly Trophy and two breathtaking Chase Me Charlie competitions that saw the pony winner clear 130cm and the horse joint winners clear 140cm.

Results

Runner and hound - 1, Billy and dog; 2, Danhin and dog; 3, Keera and Lily

Search for a star:

Lead rein - 1, Aivah and Earnie; 2, Denhi and Dice; 3, Eassey and Toffee

Non lead rein - 1, Megan and Heather; 2, Charlotte and Henry; 3, Phoebe and Molly

Pairs (1 runner + 1 rider) - 1, Caitlin and Mia / Lyndsay; 2, Charlotte and Henry/ Phoebe ;3, Megan and Heather / Jack

Speed 40cm/50cm - 1, Lindsay and Lady; 2, Charlotte and Henry; 3, Phoebe and Molly

Small accumulator - 1, Lindsay and Lady; 2, Madison and Sunny; 3, Lauren and Blossom

Pony Chase Me Charlie - 1, Jade and Holly (130cm); 2, Jodie and Ceefax (115cm); 3, Rowen and Blue (110cm)

Horse Chase Me Charlie - 1=, Sara and Castor / Bryony and Flynn (140cm); 3, Isla and Maverick (130)

Pairs 80cm - 1, Bryony and Flynn / Caitlin and Roo; 2, Bryony and Flynn / Isla and Maverick; 3, Rowen and Blue / Caitlin and Roo

Speed round 80/90cm - 1, Isla and Maverick; 2, Bryony and Flynn; 3, Caitlin and Roo

Big accumulator 80cm + - 1, Sara and Castor; 2, Bryony and Flynn; 3, Caitlin and Alex