Fraser hooks the Bertie Marr win

Tne members of Newton Stewart Angling Assoication were in action last weekend for one of the club’s most covoted trophies.

Fraser McKie won the Bertie Marr Memorial trophy held at Wee Glenamour on Friday, July 14, with two fish for 2lb 4.5oz.

In second place was was Abigail Da Prato, third wasCrystal Kirk and fourth was Jake Smith.

Julie Peck kindly presented the trophy and prizes to the prizewinners.