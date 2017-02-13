Youngster keeps his cool to win league cup shoot out

Newton Stewart are this seasons South League Cup champions after beating Threave Rovers in a penalty shoot out at St Marys Park Kirkcudbright on Friday evening.

Chances were far and few between in the regulation 90 minutes play with both defences on top and this trend continued in the extra time period when the game still failed to produce any goals.

Newton Stewart's captain Michael Wilson lifts the League cup

However in the resultant penalty shoot out the Creesiders came into their own by winning by four penalties to one mainly thanks to keeper Euan Drysdale who pulled of two tremendous saves from Threave’s first two efforts.

Thomas Garrett and Johnny Fisher scored the first two efforts for Newton with Rory Drysdale scoring a third and Threave breaking their duck with their third penalty kick.

It was then up to youngster Marc Whyte to find the net to ensure victory and he duly obliged to secure the silverware for Newton Stewart and Manager John Kiltie’s first cup success in his first season in management.

Creesiders No.6 Ryan Dawson wins this one from Threave's No.2 Paul Gray