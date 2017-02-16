Win for Wigtown would almost ensure league title

The match of the day on Saturday is at Kirkcudbright where St Cuthbert Wanderers play hosts to league leaders Wigtown and Bladnoch.

A victory here for Wigtown would almost ensure them this season’s league title whereas three points for Saints would leave them in contention.

Nithsdale Wanderers and Newton Stewart play each other at Sanquhar with the three points at stake more likely to go to the visitors on present form.

Fixtures

Friday 17th February 2017

South Challenge Cup 2nd Round

Abbey Vale v Queen of the South Kick off 7pm

(to be played at Palmerston Park)

Saturday 18th February 2017

South Challenge Cup Round Two

Dumfries YMCA v Dalbeattie Star kick off 2pm

Threave Rovers v Mid Annandale kick off 3pm

South of Scotland league

Edusport Academy v Lochar Thistle kick off 3pm

Nithsdale Wanderers v Newton Stewart 2pm

St Cuthbert Wanderers v Wigtown and Bladnoch 3pm