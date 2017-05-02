Wigtown win Haig Gordon cup

The Haig Gordon Cup Final took place on Sunday with Wigtown and Bladnoch taking the silverware from their match against Heston Rovers in a 4-1 victory with Blair Dougan claiming a hat trick.

Dougan and Reece Agnew gave Wigtown a two goal cushion at the break with Dougan adding a third three minutes after the restart.

Russell Jardine gave Heston hope in the 59th minute but Dougan ensured victory with 15 minutes left to play with his third of the day and his side’s fourth.

Lochar Thistle represented South football on Saturday when they lined up against Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale at Lockerbie in the final of the South/East Cup Winners Shield but were well beaten in the end 6-1.

Jamie Devlin gave the East side the lead in the nineteenth minute before Lee Martin levelled the match with a long range effort. However Lochar held their own until the 44th minute when Sean Wringe restored Lothians lead to give them a slender half time advantage. Eleven minutes after the restart Tony Muir put Lothian further ahead with Kevin brown adding a fourth.

A solo effort from Scott Mckenzie in the 82nd minute put paid to Lochars chances and three minutes from time Devlin complete the scoring as his side hit Lochar for six as he grabbed a brace.

Results

Saturday 29th April 2017

South/East Cup Winners Shield Final

Lochar Thistle 1 Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale 6

Result from Sunday 30th April 2017

Haig Gordon Cup Final

Heston Rovers 1 Wigtown and Bladnoch 4