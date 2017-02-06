Wigtown to meet Heston Rovers in Haig Gordon cup final

Wigtown and Bladnoch and Heston Rovers will lock horns in this seasons Haig Gordon Cup Final having beaten Edusport Academy and Newton Stewart respectively in Saturday’s semi finals.

Wigtown went ahead in their match at Galabank after seven minutes through Blair Dougan and in the 29th minute doubled their lead when Robert Jamieson scored at the back post from a free kick to give the visitors a comfortable lead. With 18 minutes left on the clock Wigtown ensured their place in the final when Stuart Cluckie headed home from a Richard Jones free kick.

There was a close run contest at Blairmount Park where Newton Stewart and Heston Rovers shared five goals in an exciting match.

Heston dominated the early stages and went ahead on the half hour mark with a tremendous 30 yard screamer from Gary Tweedie and ten minutes later went further ahead with another unsaveable curling shot from Grant Learmont.

Newton though refused to give up the ghost and three minutes from the break were rewarded when striker Robert Middleton found the net.

Seventeen minutes into the second half Middleton struck again from an acute angle to level the match after the visitors had been reduced to ten men when Heston’s Sean Kevan had been red carded to be followed by Newton’s Robert Hughan.

With the match in the balance and with ten minutes left to play Heston were awarded a penalty that was converted by Learmont to send his side into the final.

Congratulations go to Dumfries YMCA who at last managed to put a point on the league table following a 3-3 draw with Upper Annandale. The YMCA lads are due a lot of credit for their perseverance that now looks to paying off.

St Cuthbert Wanderers and Mid Annandale shared nine goals in a thriller at Kirkcudbright with a goal from Scott Milligan in time added on winning the three points for the home side. Lochar Thistle recorded a 3-0 victory over Creetown.

Results from Saturday 4th February 2017

South of Scotland League

Abbey vale 3 Lochmaben 0

Lochar Thistle 3 Creetown 0

Nithsdale v Threave Rovers match postponed

St Cuthbert Wanderers 5 Mid Annandale 4

Upper Annandale 3 Dumfries YMCA 3

Haig Gordon Cup semifinals

Edusport Academy 0 Wigtown and Bladnoch 3

Newton Stewart 2 Heston Rovers 3