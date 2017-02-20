Wigtown see off Saints challenge and close in on title

There were three South of Scotland League matches played on Saturday with league leaders Wigtown and Bladnoch seeing of the challenge of St Cuthbert Wanderers by the odd goal in five to almost make certain of this seasons league title.

Edusport Academy beat Lochar Thistle by a single goal that was scored early in the match and although the visitors had some good pressure throughout the game but squandered chances and some good defending meant that there were no further goals.

Newton Stewart travelled to Sanquhar to play Nithsdale Wanderers and turned in a poor display when they were beaten 4-1 after taking the lead with a Robert Middleton penalty in the 33rd minute. The home side levelled the match four minutes later to send the teams in at the break all square. Nithsdale though scored three more goals in the second half to run out comfortable winners.

Queen of the South under 20s beat Abbey Vale 3-0 on Friday night at Palmerston Park in the second round of the South Challenge Cup while on Saturday Lowland League side Dalbeattie Star saw off Dumfries YMCA with a five goals to nil scoreline in a third round tie.

Stars Jamie McHarrie put his side ahead after eight minutes play and Lee Wells doubled the scoreline with a header in the twenty second minute. Three minutes later a Ritchie Maxwell header put Star three up and when Tommy Muir was tripped inside the box he stepped up to score a fourth from the penalty spot.

Although the visitors went nap through Iain Anderson four minutes after the half time break the home side rallied and held out to prevent the Dalbeattie side from adding to their tally.

The match between Threave Rovers and Mid Annandale was cancelled.

Result from Friday 17th February 2017

South challenge cup round 2

Abbey Vale 0 Queen of the South 3

South Challenge Cup Round 3

Dumfries YMCA 0 Dalbeattie Star 5

Threave Rovers v Mid Annandale match postponed

South of Scotland League

Edusport Academy 1 Lochar Thistle 0

Nithsdale Wanderers4 Newton Strewart 1

St Cuthbert Wanderers 2 Wigtown and Bladnoch 3