Wigtown look to stretch their lead at the top of the table

There is a mixture of South of Scotland League matches and Cree Lodge semi finals scheduled to be played this Saturday.

With Wigtown and Bladnoch’s nearest challengers St Cuthbert Wanderers and Edusport Academy meeting each other in the cup semi final the Trammondford Park side have the opportunity to increase their lead at the top of the table when they have Upper Annandale as their visitors.

The home side go into this match as strong favourites to maintain their unbeaten league record at the expense of the Moffat side although a close contest is expected.

Creetown should keep their good run going with a visit to Dumfries to play YMCA while Threave Rovers are expected to see off the challenge of Lochmaben at Meadow Park. Newton Stewart and Abbey Vale lock horns at Blairmount Park for what could be a close run match with both teams coming off the back of good victories last time out.

Both the Cree Lodge Cup ties look like they could be very evenly contested. St Cuthbert Wanderers with home advantage against Edusport Academy may just have the edge while the same could be said about Mid Annandale when they play hosts to Heston Rovers. However cup semi finals are difficult to forecast and any two from the four teams are more than capable of reaching the final of this particular competition.

Fixtures for 10th December 2016

All kick offs at 3pm unless otherwise stated

South of Scotland league

Dumfries YMCA v Creetown

Newton Stewart v Abbey Vale

Threave Rovers v Lochmaben

Wigtown and Bladnoch v Upper Annandale. Kick off 2 pm

Cree lodge cup semi finals

Mid Annandale v Heston rovers

St Cuthbert Wanderers v Edusport Academy