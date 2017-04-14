Wigtown look to return to winning ways in south league

There are three league matches on Saturday with leaders Wigtown and Bladnoch travelling to Lockerbie for their second last league match of the season against Mid Annandale and with Edusport Academy running neck and neck for the championship they will be keen to take the three points having dropped five points in their last two matches.

Creetown are at home to Lochar Thistle for a contest that could go close as could the match at Meadow Park where Threave Rovers play hosts to Newton Stewart.

Nithsdale Wanderers entertain Edusport Academy at Sanquhar in the second round of the Tweedie Cup in a match the visitors will start as strong favourites to progress from.

Heston Rovers and Abbey Vale lock horns at Palmerston Park on Friday (April 14) in a South of Scotland League match. This contest looks evenly balanced with both teams in good form.

On Tuesday (April 18) evening Queen of the South have Mid Annandale as their visitors to Palmerston Park in the semi final of the South Challenge Cup.

There are two league matches being played on Wednesday (April 19) with Abbey Vale playing Lochar Thistle and Heston Rovers and Upper Annandale meeting at Palmerston Park with the respective home teams probably the more likelier to take the points.

Fixtures

Friday 14th April 2017 (Kick off at 7.30pm)

South of Scotland League

Heston Rovers v Abbey Vale

Saturday 15th April 2017 (All kick offs at 3pm)

South of Scotland League

Creetown v Lochar Thistle

Mid Annandale v Wigtown and Bladnoch

Threave Rovers v Newton Stewart

Tweedie Cup Round Two

Nithsdale Wanderers v Edusport Academy

Tuesday 18th April 2017 (Kick off 7.30pm)

South Challenge Cup semi final

Queen of the South v Mid Annandale

Wednesday 19th April 2017

South of Scotland League

Abbey Vale v Lochar Thistle. Kick off 7pm

Heston Rovers v Upper Annandale kick off 7.30pm