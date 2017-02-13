Wigtown go five points clear with six games left to play

There were five South of Scotland League matches played on Saturday.

League leaders Wigtown and Bladnoch beat Heston Rovers by a single goal scored in the 79th minute from a back post effort by Robert Jamieson to win the three points. This result leaves the Trammondford Park five points ahead with six games left to play.

There were eight goals in the Mid Annandale versus Edusport Academy at Lockerbie with the visitors coming out on top 6-2.

The home side were four goals in arrears after only 20 minutes play but mustered their troops without losing any more goals until late on in the match when four goals were scored in the final seven minutes of the contest.

Nathan Muir found the net to add to an effort from the penalty spot taken by Dean Smith but Edu also scored two more to run out comfortable winners to keep within touching distance of league leaders Wigtown.

There were also eight goals at Moffat with Upper Annandale sharing them with Abbey Vale in a 4-4 draw. Josh Usher scored a double for the home side with Logan Dixon and Marc Leighfield scoring one each. Curtis Telfer scored a brace for Vale to add to singles from Graeme Bell and Ally Mason to earn their team a share of the points.

Creetown scored twice in the first half of their match at Castle Cary against Lochmaben with Micky Sutherland and Robbie Smith finding the net and although finishing the match with ten men when Smith was red carded they held on to take the three points with the visitors scoring a consolation goal through Gavin Smith.

Lochar Thistle travelled to Sanquhar to play Nithsdale Wanderers and returned home with a 3-0 victory. Dylan Neil scored two goals early in the match on a very heavy pitch with Kieran Kreuse tying up the points with the goal of the match from 70 yards out.

Results

Friday 10th February 2017

South League Cup Final

Newton Stewart 0 Threave Rovers 0 after extra time. Newton win 4 -1 on penalties

Saturday 11th February 2017

South of Scotland League

Creetown 2 Lochmaben 1

Mid Annandale 2 Edusport Academy 6

Nithsdale Wanderers 0 Lochar Thistle 3

Upper Annandale 4 Abbey Vale 4

Wigtown and Bladnoch 1 Heston Rovers 0