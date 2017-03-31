Wigtown close in on this season’s league championship

There are five South of Scotland League matches scheduled to be played on Saturday as Wigtown and Bladnoch close in on this season’s championship.

Nithsdale Wanderers are the visitors to Trammondford Park for a contest that the home side will start as strong favourites to take the points from to increase their lead at the top of the table to six points ahead of Edusport Academy who have a free Saturday. Both teams will have three games left to decide this seasons champions and play each other on 8th April at Galabank.

The third and fourth placed teams meet at Blairmount Park when St Cuthbert Wanderers travel to play Newton Stewart. Creetown entertain Abbey Vale at Castle Cary Park while Lochar Thistle play hosts to Threave Rovers and Lochmaben and Heston Rovers lock horns.

There are two matches being played on Wednesday evening with a Stewartry derby match at Meadow Park when Threave Rovers play hosts to neighbours St Cuthbert Wanderers in a league match while Newton Stewart welcome Lochar Thistle to Blairmount Park for a Tweedie Cup second round tie.

Fixtures for Saturday 1st April 2017

All kick offs at 3pm

South of Scotland League

Creetown v Abbey Vale

Lochar Thistle v Threave Rovers

Lochmaben v Heston Rovers

Newton Stewart v St Cuthbert Wanderers

Wigtown and Bladnoch v Nithsdale Wanderers

Fixtures for Wednesday 5th April 2017

Kick offs at 7.30pm

South of Scotland League

Threave Rovers v St Cuthbert Wanderers

Tweedie Cup round 2

Newton Stewart v Lochar Thistle