Wigtown chance to go back to the top of the table

South scene

By John McNaught

There are two South of Scotland League matches scheduled to be played on Saturday and with league leaders Edusport on cup business Wigtown and Bladnoch have the opportunity to reinstate themselves to the top of the table.

Wigtown travel to Moffat to play Upper Annandale for a contest the visitors are expected to take the three points from although the home side are usually a tough nut to crack on their home ground and the result from this match could well be close.

Heston Rovers entertain neighbours Dumfries YMCA at Palmerston Park with the home side strong favourites to take the three points from the bottom placed team.

There are four Potts Cup first round matches being played with some exciting contests in prospect. Abbey Vale play hosts to Edusport Academy with the visitors favourites to progress but Vale are more than capable of springing a surprise result so the match could well be a close run contest.

Creetown entertain St Cuthbert Wanderers at Castle Cary Park with the Kirkcudbright side on league firm the more likelier to go through to round two but the home side will have different ideas and they know the way to goal so could well dispose of Saints if they hit their top form on the day.

Mid Annandale have it all to do when Threave Rovers are their visitors to Lockerbie.

However the home side under new management will be keen to make amends for their heavy defeat by Newton Stewart last time out and the result of this contest is another that could be close.

Nithsdale Wanderers play Lochar Thistle at Sanquhar for a match that is another that looks like it could be very evenly contested with home advantage possibly being the deciding factor and maybe taking more than the regulation ninety minutes to find a winner.

Fixtures

25th March 2017

All kick offs at 3pm

South of Scotland League

Heston Rovers v Dumfries YMCA

Upper Annandale v Wigtown and Bladnoch

Potts Cup Round 1

Abbey Vale v Edusport Academy

Creetown v St Cuthbert Wanderers

Mid Annandale v Threave Rovers

Nithsdale Wanderers v Lochar Thistle