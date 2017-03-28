Wigtown and Bladnoch back on top of the south table

Wigtown and Bladnoch went back to the top of the South of Scotland League table following a decisive 5-1 victory over Upper Annandale at Moffat with Bailey White scoring the home sides consolation goal.

Heston Rovers found the net eight times in their match at Palmerston Park against Dumfries YMCA with only two in reply.

Striker Jamie Struthers kept up his good run with four goals with Russell Jardine adding two to add to singles from Dayne Moore and Declan Tremble.

Aaron Jardine scored a 20-yarder for the visitors with trialist Sean Peat adding number two.

There were four Potts Cup Round One ties played with the result of the day being at Lockerbie where Mid Annandale beat Threave Rovers 5-2.

The home side opened the scoring after 29 minutes through Benji Wagner followed up nine minutes later by Connor Graham who doubled Mids lead.

Five minutes before the break Ben Irving drew a goal back for the visitors but a minute later Graham restored Mids lead to give them a comfortable half time lead.

In the 63rd minute Denver Milligan put the home side further ahead before Irving struck again to bring Threave back into the match with ten minutes left to play.

However Mids held onto their two goal lead and in the 88th minute Milligan put the result of the tie beyond doubt as Mids went nap.

St Cuthbert Wanderers were two goals to the good by half time in their match at Castle Cary Park against Creetown but the home side gave themselves hope in the second half when Micky Sutherland scored from the penalty spot.

However as the home side pushed for an equaliser the visitors broke upfield to find a goal that secured victory and a place in round two.

Nithsdale Wanderers and Edusport Academy also progressed.

Results from Saturday 25th March 2017

South of Scotland league

Heston Rovers 8 Dumfries YMCA 2

Upper Annandale 1 Wigtown and Bladnoch 5

Potts Cup Round 1

Abbey Vale 1 Edusport academy 3

Creetown 1 St Cuthbert Wanderers 3

Mid Annsndale 5 Threave Rovers 2

Nithsdale Wanderers 2 Lochar Thistle 0