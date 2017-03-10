Threave Rovers take on East Kilbride in challenge cup

Threave Rovers play all-conquering East Kilbride in a South Regional Challenge Cup Round 4 match on Saturday (March 11).

The game kicks off at 3pm at Meadow Park. The other matches in the challenge cup on Saturday will see East Stirlingshire take on Tynecastle at the Falkirk Stadium, Edinburgh University take on Cumbernauld Colts at Peffermill Playing Fields and Lothian Thistle Hutchison Vale play Whitehill Welfare at Ainslie Park.

Also on Saturday in the SCFA Challenge Cup Round 3, Heston Rovers will take on Wigtown and Bladnoch FC at 3pm at Palmerston Park. There are also five South of Scotland League matches including Creetown taking on Mid Annandale at Castle Cary Park, Dumfries YMCA v Newton Stewart at Dumfries High School and St Cuthberts v Lochmaben at St Mary’s Park.