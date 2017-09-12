Threave marching on in Scottish Cup

Congratulations to Threave Rovers who continue to fly the flag for South football following their victory over Glasgow University at Meadow Park last Saturday in their Scottish Cup replay.

Following a goalless first half striker Roman Soltys struck twice for the Castle Douglas side and although Donald Thomson scored from the penalty spot for the visitors Threave held on to progress to the First Round proper.

In domestic football on Friday evening there were three South League first round ties played followed by a further three on Saturday. Creetown travelled to Kirkcudbright to play St Cuthbert Wanderers and after going behind twice Creetown fought back to take victory with Ben Herries scoring the all important winning goal. In only their second victory this season so far Alex Dick and Ross Drysdale scored Creetowns other two goals.

Stranraer and Newton Stewart have locked horns three times in recent weeks with the Creesiders still looking for a victory over their neighbours. This time around the Stair Park side ran out winners by the odd goal in three with the home side going ahead after only three minutes play. In the 25th minute Newton equalised through midfielder Robbie Thomson but just on the half time whistle the home side restored their lead. Although there were further chances at both ends there were no more goals and Stranraer progressed to play league leaders Lochar Thistle at Stair Park in round two.

Lochar thistle had a comfortable victory over Nithsdale Wanderers but unfortunately they lost midfielder Chris Jardine after only four minutes play with a serious ankle injury. However they rallied after the setback and went ahead through Iain Anderson before Darren Stevenson headed a second just before the interval.

Five minutes into the second half Craig Muir scored a third with Kieran Krause ensuring victory in the 67th minute.

Results

Friday 8th September 2017

South League Cup round one

Annan athletic 0 Heston Rovers 4

Lochmaben 3 Bonnyton Thistle 0

Stranraer 2 Newton Stewart 1

Saturday 9th September 2017

William Hill Scottish Cup Preliminary round two

Threave Rovers 2 Glasgow university 1

South League Cup round one

Abbey Vale 3 Upper Annandale 2

Lochar Thistle 4 Nithsdale Wanderers 0

St Cuthbert Wanderers 2 Creetown 3