Threave left to fly the flag for South in Scottish Cup

Threave Rovers are the only team left to fly the flag for South football in the William Hill Scottish Cup following a good 1-1 away draw with Glasgow University and now must be fancied to complete the job at Meadow Park in this Saturday’s replay.

Although the University side went ahead in the first half a Roman Soltys strike in the 63rd minute levelled the match to earn a replay.

St Cuthbert Wanderers failed to progress when they went down 5-3 in their match at St Marys Park against Girvan despite going ahead in the first minute through an Andrew Donley header.

Robert Patterson squared the match from the penalty spot after nine minutes with Paul Cameron and Darren Mitchell giving the visitors a 3-1 lead at the break.

After the restart Michael Riley added a fourth before Blair Dougan struck a second for Saints just after the hour mark.

Nathan Cannon gave the home side a fighting chance with a third but Michael Riley ensured the Seasiders went into the First Round proper of this season’s Scottish Cup with a fifth. In the second round of the Alba Cup Nithsdale Wanderers were knocked out by Mid Annandale by the odd goal in five while Heston Rovers progressed.

Sean Kevan gave Heston the lead in the 14th minute followed late in the second half by a Kirkaldie own goal. Gavin Smith and Liam Robertson were the scorers for the Burgh boys and although Darren Howat scored a third for the visitors in extra time a Kieran Mckie double ensured a close victory for Heston.

Bonnyton Thistle continued their good start to the season by recording a 4-1 victory over Abbey Vale at New Abbey while Upper Annandale were beating Lochar Thistle by 3-1 at Maxwelltown High School. The Moffat side scored through Dean Richardson, Peter Pagan and Michael Swan with Lee Martin scoring what proved to be only a consolation goal for Lochar.

In the South of Scotland League Dumfries YMCA beat Creetown with sixteen year old Robbie McIllwraith scoring a double to add to a Jack Ball strike and Thomas Garrett scoring Creetown’s consolation.

Newton Stewart and Stranraer played out a thrilling draw at Blairmount Park with the visitors opening the scoring in the 38th minute. The lead was short lived however with striker Robert Middleton finding the net two minutes later to send the teams in at the interval all square. The visitors restored their lead two minutes after the restart with Newton youngster Marc Whyte levelling the match again then ten minutes later.

Stranraer however went ahead again and looked like taking the three points until Robert Hughan scored a superb free kick almost on the final whistle to give the two teams a share of the points.

Results from Saturday 2nd September 2017

William Hill Scottish Cup 2nd preliminary round

St Cuthbert Wanderers 3 Girvan 5

Glasgow University 1 Threave Rovers 1

Alba Cup round two

Abbey Vale 1 Bonnyton Thistle 4

Heston Rovers 4 Lochmaben 3

Lochar Thistle 1 Upper Annandale 3

Nithsdale Wanderers 2 Mid Annandale 3

South of Scotland League

Dumfries YMCA 3 Creetown 1

Newton Stewart 3 Stranraer 3