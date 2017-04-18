Surprise results could end Wigtown’s title ambitions

The South of Scotland League threw up a surprise result last Saturday when Mid Annandale produced a result that could well have ended Wigtown and Bladnoch’s chances of winning this season’s title.

The home side recorded a 3-0 victory over the long time league leaders and with Edusport Academy taking the three points from their midweek match against Threave Rovers they are now the favourites to win the league title.

The match at Lockerbie was an exciting affair with Mids having the chance to go ahead after Dean Smith was brought down inside the box and Lewis Richardson saw red.

However the penalty kick taken by Sam Copeland hit the woodwork and the teams went in at the break all square with the match goalless.

Ten minutes after the restart Dean Smith broke the deadlock with a shot from ten yards to put Mids ahead although the same player later missed another penalty when he hit the post. In the 80th minute substitute Kieran Kenny doubled Mids scoreline and in the final minute the same player put the result beyond doubt with another strike.

This result was Mids fourth successive victory and gives the Lockerbie side a good chance of finishing fourth in the league table but leaves Wigtown’s title ambitions hanging by a thread. Edu are now two points ahead of Wigtown as both go into their final respective league match with the Galabank side holding a superior goal difference.

Creetown produced a good display to defeat Lochar Thistle in a 2-1 victory at Castle Cary Park. Mike McGauchie scored for the visitors who were left with ten men after Ryan Coates was sent off with two penalty conversions from striker Micky Sutherland claiming the three points. At Meadow Park a Robert Middleton header gave Newton Stewart a half time lead over Threave Rovers but the home side fought back in the second half to take the points. Two goals from substitute Ally Baines and a single from Liam Paterson saw Threave run out comfortable winners to leapfrog the visitors in the league table. Nithsdale Wanderers produced an excellent Tweedie Cup second round victory at Sanquhar when they beat a strong Edusport Academy side by a single goal scored by Stuart Bell.

Results from Saturday 15th April 2017

South of Scotland League; Creetown 2 Lochar Thistle 1 ; Mid Annandale 3 Wigtown and Bladnoch 0 ; Threave Rovers 3 Newton Stewart 1

Tweedie Cup Round 2

Nithsdale Wanderers 1 Edusport Academy 0