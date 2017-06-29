Stranraer and Stena making British football history

Stranraer FC have made British football history as they enter their 30th season of continuous sponsorship with ferry company Stena Line.

One of the longest unbroken sponsorship deals in British football history is set to continue for a 30th consecutive season as Stena Line renews its Stranraer Football Club sponsorship for the 2017/18 season.

Gordon Irons (centre) from Stena Line welcomed Stranraer FC Captain Steven Bell (left) and club Manager, Stevie Farrell, and the rest of the team, to Stena Line.

“Our support for Stranraer Football Club is record breaking”, said Orla Noonan, Travel Commercial Manager - Irish Sea North, Stena Line. “Our continuous sponsorship of the club has put them top of British Football’s list for continuous shirt sponsors. For the last 30 years we have stood by Stranraer Football Club through the ups and downs of league and cup life and we’re looking forward to the season ahead as we continue our landmark sponsorship of the team”, said Orla.

Davie McMillan, Committee Member, Stranraer FC, said: “For thirty seasons now Stena Line has been behind the team and for that we are very grateful.

“A record breaking 30th season of support is a real pre-season boost for the whole club and our supporters. The players, management and fans are very much looking forward to a busy and, hopefully, winning season with some tough matches coming our way. The players’ commitment and the unyielding support of the Stranraer FC fans and Stena Line continues to inspire us all.”